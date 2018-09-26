Traffic stop leads to drug charges for St. Marys man

A St. Marys man is currently facing numerous drug-related charges after being found to be in possession of controlled substances during a traffic stop that occurred early Tuesday morning.

According to an affidavit of probable cause filed at the office of Magisterial District Judge Mark S. Jacob of St. Marys on Tuesday, Jared Cody Herbstritt, 26, of 118 Elk Road, St. Marys, reportedly admitted to being in possession of the controlled substances found during the incident.

