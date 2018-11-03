Trail association requests funding for parking expansion

Among the local entities requesting funding from the city during budget session is the West Creek Recreation Trail Association.

Tom Wagner, a trail association board member since the organization’s inception in 2004, presented information to members of St. Marys City Council about their plans to utilize requested funding.

The 19-mile trail runs from Emporium to St. Marys and was completed in spring 2017, with the St. Marys trailhead completed in June.

“It’s been an absolutely amazing and incredible experience to see how many people in our community use that trail on a daily basis,” Wagner said.

Unfortunately, Wagner said some people are unable to utilize the trail due to limited parking. There are currently a total of 10 parking spaces including four handicap and six regular parking spaces near the trailhead on West Creek Road.

The association plans to increase the parking by five spaces and include a turn around area. This area would also need to be leveled out.

