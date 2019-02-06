Train cars derail in Emporium

A train owned by the Western New York Rail Road was derailed around 11:30 a.m. yesterday at East Allegheny Avenue and Portage Street in Emporium. Crews were able to clear the roadway to traffic within the hour by detaching one of the cars, and the rest of the roadway was opened up by evening time.

Cameron County EMA Director Adam Johnson said “a total of four cars carrying sand derailed. Two of the cars tipped over while the other two jumped the track, but remained upright.”

Johnson said the remaining cars are still there but the railroad company put up guard rails for the time being.

“There are waiting on some equipment to come in to get the other cars back on the rail,” he said.

No injuries were reported and no product spilled out. It is unknown what caused the cars to tip at this time.