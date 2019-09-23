Training exercise benefits area emergency agencies

Various emergency agencies participated in a Community Healthcare Training Exercise on Monday evening on the campus of Penn Highlands Elk in St. Marys.

The exercise scenario consisted of a simulated helicopter crash at Penn Highlands Elk.

“I think it’s a great example of how the community comes together when you have somebody that says we need to do this and before you know it you have this huge group involved in a community-wide event. It worked out really well for the community,” said City Manager Tim Pearson.

The exercise involved Penn Highlands Elk hospital, Elk Haven Nursing Home, Silver Creek Terrace, Pinecrest Manor, and the Elk County Community Nurses.

Among the agencies participating in the exercise were the Crystal Fire Department, Elkland Search and Rescue, St. Marys Police Department, St. Marys Ambulance Service, Fox Township Ambulance Service, Elk County Coroner, Elk County 911 Center, St. Marys Emergency Management Office.