Trick or Treat times for our area

Houses all over are adorned with spooky Halloween decorations as residents of the area gear up for the holiday. This year, there are a variety of events in the area. Below is a listing of Trick or Treat times and events.

St. Marys

Town-wide Trick-or-Treat on Wednesday, Oct. 31, 6 - 8 p.m. by porch light invitation.

Trunk-or-Treat on Sunday, Oct. 28 at Edgewood Hall from 2-4 p.m. Everyone is welcome to bring children in costume. There are still spots available for the event, simply call 814-335-2963 to reserve your spot. Vehicles are requested to decorate their trunks to pass out candy. Free admission for everyone. Snacks and drinks will be available for purchase.

The annual St. Marys Rotary Club Halloween Parade is Sunday, Oct. 28 at 1 p.m. at the South St. Marys Street Elementary School gymnasium. The parade is open to all area children. There will be plenty of candy for everyone and cash prizes. The River 98.9 WQKY will provide spooky music.

The Elk County Catholic School System PTO and the Queen of the World Parish Council will host a Fall Festival and Trunk or Treat on Sunday, Oct. 28 from 1- 3 p.m. at St. Marys Catholic Elementary School. There will be an entrance fee. A police car and fire truck will also be available for the kids to check out. Costumes are encouraged.

The annual Elk County Catholic High School Haunted House will be open for scares on Sunday, Oct. 28 from 6:30- 8:30 p.m. There will be an entrance fee. All proceeds benefit the senior class trip.

The St. Marys Area Middle School is hosting The Haunted Forest along the Bennetts Valley Highway in Weedville, near the PennDOT storage area. It is taking place Friday, Oct. 19 and 26 from 7-10 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 20 and 27 from 7-11 p.m. There is an admission fee. Children age 10 and under are admitted for free.

Fox Township

On Wednesday, Oct. 31 the Fox Township Community Park will host Trunk or Treat from 4-5 p.m., hayrides at 4:30 p.m., a Halloween Parade at 5 p.m., followed by township wide Trick or Treating until 8 p.m.

Ridgway

Friday, Oct. 26, 5 to 7 p.m., Trunk-or-Treating at St. Leo’s parking lot.

Saturday, Oct. 27, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Trick-or-Treating throughout the town.

Johnsonburg

Oct. 27, Parade/Costume Contest, 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.; Trunk or Treating, 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.; and Town Trick or Treating, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Emporium

Trick or Treat Wednesday, Oct. 31 6-8 p.m.

Trunk or Treat in Cameron County at the Junior/Senior High School Saturday, Oct. 27.

The Haunted Halloween Trail at Sinnemahoning State Park Friday, Oct. 25 beginning at 4 p.m.