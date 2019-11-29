Tricounty Rails to Trails seeking board members

Tricounty Rails to Trails was officially established in 1996 as a non-profit corporation to establish and maintain the popular Clarion-Little Toby Rails-to-Trails that meanders 18-miles alongside the Clarion River and Little Toby Creek between Ridgway and Brockway.

Originally founded by Dave Love from Ridgway and George Miller from Brockway, the trail board allows a maximum of 15 directors. In recent years the number has dwindled to just eight. Current president Dale Fox has been a board member and officer since the beginning and was heavily involved in helping to raise the $1.3 million to build the trail.