Tricounty Rails to Trails seeking board members

Photo submitted - Shown are board members of the Tricounty Rails to Trails. The group is seeking new board members.
Staff Writer
Friday, November 29, 2019
ST. MARYS, PA

Tricounty Rails to Trails was officially established in 1996 as a non-profit corporation to establish and maintain the popular Clarion-Little Toby Rails-to-Trails that meanders 18-miles alongside the Clarion River and Little Toby Creek between Ridgway and Brockway.
Originally founded by Dave Love from Ridgway and George Miller from Brockway, the trail board allows a maximum of 15 directors. In recent years the number has dwindled to just eight. Current president Dale Fox has been a board member and officer since the beginning and was heavily involved in helping to raise the $1.3 million to build the trail.

Category:

Local Social Media Posts