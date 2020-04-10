Triple Nickel Distillery switches to making hand sanitizer

Pennsylvania distilleries are among the many businesses who have altered their business practice to help limit the spread of the coronavirus. Triple Nickel Distillery in Weedville recently switched over their operations to produce hand sanitizer which remains in high demand across the U.S.

“We decided this was something we wanted to do,” said Jeff Glass, Triple Nickel Distillery co-owner. “We will continue making it as long as there’s a need for it.”

To date TND has produced over 150 gallons of hand sanitizer since they started making the cleansing gel a week-and-a-half ago.