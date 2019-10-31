Troha found guilty on all counts in Elk County Court

Steven John Troha, 59, of St. Marys, was found guilty on all 13 counts at the conclusion of his two-day trial in Elk County Court.

The jury foreperson announced the guilty verdict.

Senior Judge Thomas King Kistler after thanking the jurors for their service, directed them to return to the deliberation room as additional items were discussed.

Evan Anthony Lowry II and Alicia Sutton Werner representing the Commonwealth on behalf of the Attorney General's Office requested that bail be revoked and Troha remanded to Elk County Prison until his sentencing date.