Troia Social Club donates to Project Gifts
Thursday, November 29, 2018
ST. MARYS, PA
Recently, Project Gifts for Elk County received a donation from the Troia Social Club. Pictured is Tom McCullough, Joe Daghir, and Bo Cappiello representing the Troia Social Club, along with Bob Roberts and Chris Gray from Project Gifts. The generous donation is greatly appreciated, and will be put to good use in Project Gifts mission to provide some Christmas cheer to many deserving children in Elk County this year.
