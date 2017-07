St. Marys Police, Fire and EMS responders were dispatched shortly before 3 p.m. Thursday afternoon to Save-A-Lot at 391 Brusselles St. due to a pickup truck crashing into a front store window. One glass window panel was shattered and the front doors to the store were damaged. One patient, reportedly a 39-year-old female, was transported from the scene via St. Marys Ambulance.