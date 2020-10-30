Trunk or Treat for a Cause sees overwhelming turnout

Halloween came a little early in St. Marys on Sunday during the Trunk or Treat for a Cause hosted by the Ladies of Camp Owners (L.O.C.O).

This year L.O.C.O. teamed up with The 3 Breastkeeters, a local organization which provides gas cards to Elk County residents traveling out of the area in order to receive cancer treatment, who received all proceeds from the event including those from the basket raffle.

While the event took place from 2-4 p.m., by only a half-hour into it dozens of vehicles were lined up along the Camp Owners road stretching out to Airport Road as they waited to get into the parking lot. Decorated vehicles lined the entirety of the parking lot with themes ranging from scary to whimsical.

“We estimated there were about 400 kids who were here. Overall we had close to 1,000 visitors including those who stopped by just for the basket raffle,” said Emily Hanes, L.O.C.O. vice president.

The basket raffle featured 53 different baskets.