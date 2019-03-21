Two facing charges for alleged school threats

A pair of Elk County residents are in custody and facing charges after allegedly making threats against the St. Marys Area School District earlier this week.

According to affidavits of probable cause filed at the office of Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob, Joseph Michael Seawright, 18, of 212 Elk Avenue, Johnsonburg, and Caitlin Marie Ambuski, 18, 112 Dagus Mines Road, Kersey, have both been charged in relation to the incident.

On March 15, the City of St. Marys Police Department was reportedly made aware of suspicious activity involving Ambuski and Seawright, with a report expressing concerns about Seawright “possibly being involved in drug-related activity and possessing an AR-style rifle.”

