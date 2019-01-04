Two men charged for trafficking heroin into area

Two men have been charged with allegedly trafficking heroin into the Elk County area following a drug bust that took place in September in Byrnedale.

According to affidavits of probable cause filed at the office of Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob of St. Marys, Samuel Francis Hutton, 23, of 20320 Bennetts Valley Highway, Byrnedale, and Richard Townsend Boozer, 24, of 810 Ross Avenue, Pittsburgh, are both facing charges for allegedly trafficking heroin into Elk County.

In September 2018, the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General’s North Central Municipal Drug Task Force received information regarding the trafficking of heroin in the Elk County area by a man from Allegheny County whose identity is known to police. No charges have currently been filed against the man, and The Daily Press is not publicly identifying him at this time in an effort to avoid compromising any active investigations.

