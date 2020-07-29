Two new probable COVID-19 cases added to Elk County's total

The Pennsylvania Department of Health added two new probable cases of COVID-19 to Elk County’s total today, increasing it to 42. Since they are both probable cases, this means that they are either individuals who did not have a PCR test but had high-risk exposure and symptoms, or are individuals who had a positive antibody test with high-risk exposure or symptoms. According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, only 642 of the state’s 110,218 total cases have been a result of antibody testing.