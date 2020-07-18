Two probable COVID-19 cases added to Elk County's total

The Pennsylvania Department of Health has reported that two probable cases of COVID-19 have been added to Elk County’s total today. Elk County has now reported 35 total cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic. At least one of the new probable cases is an individual whose permanent address is in the St. Marys zip code of 15857. The zip code is now reporting 13 confirmed cases and five probable cases.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health defines a probable case of COVID-19 as either an individual who did not have a PCR test but has symptoms and a high-risk exposure (example: a family member or close contact of someone who has tested positive for COVID-19) or someone who had a positive antibody test and either high-risk exposure or symptoms. To date, the Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting only 638 positive antibody tests statewide.