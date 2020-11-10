Two schools to close temporarily due to COVID-19

Fox Township and Bennetts Valley Elementary Schools will be closed until Monday due to COVID-19 precautions as announced by St. Marys Area School District Superintendent Brian Toth during a Monday evening meeting of the SMASD Board of School Directors.

According to Toth, an employee at Fox Twp. Elementary School who tested positive had contact with others through all grade levels. One Bennetts Valley Elementary School student has tested positive for the virus while a second student is presumed positive, impacting three of the school’s classrooms. Toth said in that instance they could have kept the school open, but believed it was more prudent to close for the next week.