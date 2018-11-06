Two-vehicle crash results in fatality

A Houtzdale woman was killed Sunday afternoon following a two-vehicle crash on Bennetts Valley Highway along state Route 255.

According to the Ridgway-based Pennsylvania State Police, the crash occurred at 3:30 p.m. Sunday as Eleanor Masisak, 73, was operating a 2010 Subaru Impreza traveling southbound on SR 255 when Angela Huff, 29, of Weedville, operating a 2006 Pontiac Torrent, pulled onto the roadway from Hickory Avenue, causing Masisak’s vehicle to strike Huff’s vehicle on the driver’s side.

Both vehicles suffered severe damage.

Masisak was pronounced dead at Penn Highlands Elk. Police report Huff suffered a minor injury and refused transport from the scene. Huff is being charged with a vehicle entering or crossing roadway.

The crash occurred near the residence at 19483 Bennetts Valley Highway in Jay Township, Elk County. Following the crash, SR 255 was closed for several hours at the intersection of Rt. 948 for southbound traffic and Rt. 153 for northbound traffic. Traffic control was established at those intersections.

PSP was assisted at the scene by the Jay Township Fire Department and Bennetts Valley EMS.