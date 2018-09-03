United Way’s Leadership Campaign underway

The St. Marys Area United Way is conducting its annual Leadership Campaign which helps kickstarts the organization’s fundraising campaign.

Last year 105 members joined the leadership effort raising $59,000 toward the United Way’s overall fundraising goal of $160,000.

Thirty local agencies, organizations, and groups throughout St. Marys, Fox, Jay, and Benezette Townships receive much-needed funding through the St. Marys Area United Way.

Heather Conrad, executive director, said the Leadership Campaign began Aug. 1 and expects it to wrap up at the end of September.

The general campaign begins Oct. 1 and will run through the end of the year.

Recently nearly 145 letters were mailed inviting both current and potential members to join this important effort. The support from leadership members represent the largest single source of support, or about 37 percent of the total United Way receipts.

Anyone interested in becoming a member who did not receive a letter should call 814-834-1845 or 814-594-2339.

Gifts of $500 or more qualify as Leadership Club members and the dollars raised through this effort will go a long way to secure the future of the numerous United Way agencies, all of whom work diligently to improve the quality of life of the greater St. Marys area.

The St. Marys Area United Way has served local citizens since 1925. In 2017, the United Way supported 16 partner nonprofit agencies and in the past 10 years alone, have donated over $1.5 million to local nonprofit organizations.