The unofficial start of the Elk County Fair began on Sunday with the original purpose that County Fairs started with: the exhibition and judging of agricultural products produced by the county’s farmers. The registration was scheduled to run from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m., but those hours were later extended. The a new computerized system proved to be slower than expected and led to many exhibitors being there for a few hours more than planned.

The Martek program is used at the Jefferson County Fair as well, but the transition to the Elk County Fair proved to throw several challenges to the workers on an exceptionally hot day. Little relief was provided as the sun slipped below the horizon and the 7 p.m. deadline came and went with a long line of people still sitting and waiting their turn. The staff provided water to give some relief and the children, as always. found ways to entertain themselves that ended up entertaining the waiting line as well. All through this the fair volunteers carried on until the last exhibits were placed in the computer at 11 p.m. that night. A little bit of a rough start to the fair but with the database now saved it is promised that the process will go much quicker next year. Opening ceremonies are set to begin tonight a 4 p.m. at the Elk County Fairgrounds in Kersey and continue until closing at midnight on Saturday.