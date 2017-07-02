Upcoming events and activities

Monday, July 3

•The annual St. Marys Independence Day Celebration firework display, sponsored by the St. Marys Area Chamber of Commerce, is taking place on Monday, July 3 at the Leaning Pines Golf Course in St. Marys. Fireworks will launch at dusk, around 9 p.m. A rain date has been established for Friday, July 7 at the same location and time.

•The St. Marys Public Library is hosting a summer snack program every Monday and Wednesday from 11 a.m.-noon and Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 12:30-1:30 p.m. The program concludes on August 23. This is a free snack program at the library open to anyone 18 years of age and younger. No registration is needed. Snack calendars will be available at the library.

•Sign ups for Memorial Park's annual Inner Park Day are due before Wednesday, July 5.The event is open to any child age 5-14 and is taking place in St. Marys on Wednesday, July 12. If a child is signed-up before July 5 they are guaranteed a free t-shirt. Along with a day full of activities, a free lunch will be provided as well as free pizza at the end of the day. Contact the park at 834-9418, email park staff or Facebook message them to sign-up.

•The St. Marys Community Pool is hosting session 2 and 3 swimming lessons from Monday, July 3 at 10 a.m. until Friday, Aug. 4. Lessons times, based on each students lesson, are taking place at 10 a.m., 11 a.m., noon, or 8:30 p.m. if enrolled in night lessons. Those with questions may contact the pool office at 834-9417.

Wednesday, July 5

•The Fox Township Supervisors will hold their monthly meeting on Wednesday, July 5 at 6 p.m. in the Municipal Building.

Thursday, July 6

•The Elk County Council on the Arts (ECCOTA) is hosting their annual Erie Art Museum trip on Thursday, July 6 for students in grade three and above. Students must register to attend.

Friday, July 7

•Sacred Heart Parish is hosting Super Bingo on Friday, July 7. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. with a free lunch served at 5:30 p.m. Early bird bingo starts at 6:30 p.m. and games at 6:45 p.m. Proceeds benefit the Sacred Heart Parish. Gift certificates are available at the parish office.

Saturday, July 8

•The Elk Country Visitors Center will host the annual Elk County Cruise In for classic/late model cars, trucks, Jeeps, and bikes from 1-4 p.m. The new Kill the Grill smoke only BBQ competition. BBQ cooking will be taking place on Saturday with turn ins beginning at 1 p.m. Elk County favorite Megan McGarry will be performing from 1-3 p.m.

•The annual Elk County Striders 5K Classic is taking place Saturday, July 8. For more information contact Ben Zappa at 776-2413.

•Benzinger Park in St. Marys is hosting their 2nd Annual Pink Pong Tournament on Saturday, July 8 beginning at 10 a.m. inside the park's concession stand building. Players may sign-up by contacting the park office at 834-7551 or stopping by the concession stand during the afternoon or evening.

•The ECCHS Athletic Association will host its 7th Annual Golf Outing taking place Saturday, July 8 at The Leaning Pines Golf Course in St. Marys. The event is in support of Crusader athletics. Registration is $60 for non-members and $40 for members. This includes greens fees, a cart, a continental breakfast, dinner following the tournament, drinks on the course, door prizes and tournament team and skill prizes. Prizes will be awarded to the top low gross team as well as the top two low net teams. The top alumni team and a "lucky number" team will also be among the winners. Skill prizes for men and women and door prizes will also be given out. Registration begins at 8 a.m. with play starting at 9 a.m. A registration form is available online at eccss.org/golfouting. Please email completed forms to strauba@eccss.org. Any questions may be addressed with Aaron Straub at 834-7800 ext. 207.

•A bike blessing is taking place Saturday, July 8 at the Halton Church Bible Training Center on Evergreen Road in Ridgway from 10 a.m.-noon. Refreshments will be available. Those who wish are invited for a bike ride following the blessing. To sign up contact the park office or stop by to register.

Sunday, July 9

•Memorial Park will be hosting their annual BASEketball Tournament on Sunday, July 9 at noon. Signs up begin at 11 a.m. at the basketball courts. The event will run from 11:30 a.m. - 2 p.m.

•Memorial Park will be hosting adult kickball tournament on Sunday, July 9 from 4-8 p.m. Each team can consist of 10 people on the field at once (with two subs permitted). Four women must be on the field at all times. Participants must be age 14 or older.