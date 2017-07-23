Upcoming events and activities

Monday, July 24

•The St. Marys Public Library is hosting a summer snack program every Monday and Wednesday from 11 a.m.-noon and Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 12:30-1:30 p.m. The program concludes on August 23. This is a free snack program at the library open to anyone 18 years of age and younger. No registration is needed. Snack calendars will be available at the library.

•The St. Marys Community Pool is hosting session 2 and 3 swimming lessons from Monday, July 24 to Friday, Aug. 4. Lessons times, based on each students lesson, are taking place at 10 a.m., 11 a.m., noon, or 8:30 p.m. if enrolled in night lessons. Those with questions may contact the pool office at 834-9417.

•The First United Methodist Church is hosting a Vacation Bible School from Sunday, July 23 - Thursay, July, 27 from 6-8 p.m. at the church pavilion on S. Michael Road in St. Marys. The theme is Hero Central and is open to children age four through those entering fifth grade. Registration forms are available online at fumcstmarys.com or at the church by contacting 834-3016. All are welcome. Bring a friend.

Tuesday, July 25

•The Penn Highlands Healthcare MS Support Group will meet Tuesday, July 25 6:30 p.m. in St. Camillus Hall on the first floor of Penn Highlands DuBois West. There is no cost to attend. For more information about the MS Support Group, contact Lisa London at 814-939-9415.

•Benzinger Park in St. Marys is hosting its annual Activity Day on Tuesday, July 25 beginning at 9 a.m. Participants compete by age group in many activities such as pie eating, football throw, home run derby, and much more. Children will have the opportunity to take home ribbons, trophies, and other prizes throughout the day. Lunch will be provided by Don's Pizza. Sign-up by contact the park office at 834-7551 or by stopping inside the park's concession stand.

Wednesday, July 26

•A Disability and Senior Expo is taking place Wednesday, July 26 at The Edgewood in St. Marys. State Rep. Matt Gabler along with Life and Independence For Today (LIFT) are sponsoring the expo. ATA will provide rides. Lunch will be available. The River 98.9 will broadcast live from the event.

Thursday, July 27

•The University of Pittsburgh at Bradford is hosting an introduction and basics of the Apple iPad class on Thursday, July 27 at the Community Education Center in downtown St. Marys. The cost is $34.

The class will take place from 12-4 p.m. The iPad and iPad mini are popular tablets that have changed the way computers are used. The class will teach students the basics of using the iPad along with finding popular and sometimes necessary apps. Students will need to bring their own iPad or iPad mini to class. For more information contact the Division of Continuing Education and Regional Development at 814-362-5078 or email continued@pitt.edu.

Friday, July 28

•The public is invited to attend the Historical Society of St. Marys and Benzinger Township's annual Potato Pancake Supper on Friday, July 28 starting at 4 p.m. at the St. Marys Sportsman Club.

•Storytime in the Park is taking place Friday, July 28 at Benzinger Park in St. Marys from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. The event is hosted by Dickinson Center, Inc. Parents as Teachers program. The event is free for all families with children ages birth to 5. Children will have the opportunity to explore Benzinger Park while completing numerous activities at stations and read the book "Muncha! Muncha! Muncha!" along the way. It is estimated to take between 30 minutes to one hour to complete all 10 stations offering games, crafts, an obstacle course and snacks. The stations begin at the concession stand and proceed along the walking path to the back park area. All children who attend will receive a complimentary book from the Parents as Teachers Literacy Express as well as have the opportunity to enter to win a summer prize basket. All children must be accompanied by an adult. Pre-registration is not required however children should sign in at the first booth. In case of inclement weather, a rain date has been set for Friday, Aug. 4.

Saturday, July 29

•The annual Tasting in the Wilds is taking place Saturday, July 29 at the Ridgway Firemen's Carnival Grounds on North Broad Street. Enjoy unlimited tastes of wine and craft beers. Tickets are available online at tastinginthewilds.com.

•The St. Marys Historical Society is hosting their annual pancake potato dinner on Saturday, July 29 at 4 p.m. at the St. Marys Sportsman Club. The public is invited to attend.

•St. Marys Rotary Club is honoring the late James "Mouse" Heary on Saturday, July 29 with a special ceremony at Benzinger Park. The club, along with Project Gifts for Elk County, Eagle Scouts Drew Daghir and Sam Wolfe, and Daghir Construction invite the public to attend. During the ceremony, new bleachers complete with canopies, will be dedicated to Heary who died in 2015. He was a member of both organizations serving as secretary, treasurer and past president of the Rotary Club. He was a founding member of Project Gifts for Elk County.

•The Elk County ABATE club is hosting a benefit motorcycle run on Saturday, July 29 starting at the St. Marys Eagles at noon and finishing there at 5 p.m. A special stop will be made at the Elk County Humane Society. Registration is from 9-11:45 a.m. at the Eagles. The cost is $15/rider and $5/passenger and includes dinner. Bikes, trikes, cars, trucks, Jeeps and any street legal vehicles are welcome. There will be dice rolls, door prizes, 50/50, and a basket raffle. All dice rolls will be done at the Eagles. For more information call 814-594-5474.

Sunday, July 30

•Memorial Park is hosting a Human FooZeball Tournament on Sunday, July 30 at 1-4 p.m. Each team has a minimum of eight members with two girls on each time on the court at all times. Registration cost is $20. Contact the park office at 834-9418 from Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. to sign-up .

•A coffee house is being hosted in Sunday, July 30 in Emporium by Father Paul and Friends. The free event will take place at St. Mark Church featuring music by Fr. Paul, Dave Foote, Feroz Brothers, and Ron Rusing starting at 5 p.m. A free will basket will be available for donations for Cortney Foote's missionary work with Hard as Nails Ministry focuses on reaching out to teens and young adults.