Upcoming events and activities

Tuesday, August 1

•The Elk County Humane Society is collecting items for its garage sale taking place Friday, Aug. 11 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. and Saturday, Aug. 12 from 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Please donate clean, usable items for the sale benefitting the humane society. No clothes, shoes, books, or old computer equipment. Items may be dropped off at Industrial Steel and Pipe Supply located at 180 Industrial Drive in St. Marys beginning on Tuesday, Aug. 1 from 8 a.m.-2 p.m.

•The St. Marys Area School District Board of School Directors will hold their monthly workshop on Tuesday, Aug. 1 at 7 p.m. in the St. Marys Area High School library.

Wednesday, August 2

•The Fox Township Supervisors will hold their monthly meeting on Wednesday, Aug. 2 at 6 p.m. in the Municipal Building on Irishtown Road.

Thursday, August 3

•Sacred Heart Parish is hosting their First Friday Bread Sale on Thursday, Aug. 3 and Friday, Aug. 4 in their social hall. Pick up will be from 3-6 p.m. on Aug. 3 and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Aug. 4. To place an order call 834-7861 or 834-3698.

•The Elk County Republican Party is hosting their annual picnic on Thursday, Aug. 3 at The Big Trout in Weedville. A cash bar will start at 5 p.m. followed by a dinner buffet at 6 p.m. Guest speakers include Congressman Glen Thompson, Senator Joe Scarnati, State Rep. Matt Gabler, along with state and local candidates. There will be a ticket auction and door prizes awarded.

Saturday, August 5

•The annual Elk County Boulder Dash will be held Saturday, Aug. 5. The Boulder Dash is a 20-mile run/walk/hike through State Game Lands 44, just south of Ridgway. For your hard-core trail runners, there is about a 4,000 plus ft. of vertical rise over the course. The event is divided into sections called loops. Each loop is identified by the name of the rock or of the location nearest to which you are traveling. The loops include Grandfather Rocks Loop, Umbrella Rock Loop, Island Run Loop, Devils Den Loop, and Miles Rock Loop.

•St. Leo's Summer Festival is taking place in Ridgway on August 5-6 at the Ridgway Firemen Carnival Ground on North Broad Street. On Saturday Frank Sinatra impersonator David Carr will perform along with the band Trixx from 6:30-10 p.m. On Sunday there will be a car show, Polka Mass and Elvis impersonator Bobby Cala along with the Moore Brothers Band.

•The annual Cameron County Fair will be held August 5-12 at the Cameron County Fairgrounds. The fair will feature the annual tractor parade, Cameron County's Got Talent, Queen Contest, Beautiful Baby Contest and more.

Sunday, August. 6

•A Puppy Walk is being held Sunday, Aug. 6 at Kaulmont Park in St. Marys. The park is partnering with the Elk County Humane Society in hosting the first ever event featuring a one-mile lap around the park area. If participants dogs want to do a second lap they are more than welcome too. Water stations will be placed throughout the walk. A $5-$10 registration fee is requested with all earning donated to the humane society. A human/pet costume contest will also take place for any interested participants with a prize to be determined. Contact the park office with any questions.