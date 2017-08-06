Upcoming events and activities

Monday, August 7

•St. Marys City Council will hold their monthly work session on Monday, Aug. 7 at 7 p.m. in City Hall on LaFayette Street in St. Marys. They are expected to take legislative action on a number of items including bidding on the Mertz Avenue rehabilitation project, vote on the 2016 CDBG modification and revisions and review a land development application for SMC Powder Metallurgy on Piper Road.

•The St. Marys Area School District Board of School Directors will hold their monthly meeting on Monday, Aug. 7 at 7 p.m. in the high school library.

•The St. Marys Public Library is hosting a summer snack program every Monday and Wednesday from 11 a.m.-noon and Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 12:30-1:30 p.m. The program concludes on August 23. This is a free snack program at the library open to anyone 18 years of age and younger. No registration is needed. Snack calendars will be available at the library.

•The public is invited to attend a ribbon cutting for the West Creek Recreational Trail will take place Monday, Aug. 7 at 11 a.m. at the Rathburn Trailhead near the Cameron/Elk County line.

•The first round of unsold antlerless deer licenses opens Monday, Aug. 7. View license availability by visiting the website https://www.pa.wildlifelicense.com/deeravail.php to see where you have the best chance of getting a bonus tag.

•Donated items for the Elk County Humane Society garage sale on Aug. 11 may be dropped off at Industrial Steel and Pipe Supply at 180 Environmental Dr. in St. Marys from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday - Friday. Please donate clean, usable items and no clothes, shoes, books, or old computer equipment.

Tuesday, August 8

•The 43rd annual Elk County Fair kicks off Tuesday, Aug. 8 at the fairgrounds in Kersey. Discounted admission is offered during opening day of the fair for $5 compared to the regular admission fee of $8 including all track events except the concert.The opening ceremony is slated for 6 p.m. on the George A. Swanson Memorial Stage. Fireworks will be at dusk. The fair is open from 4-10 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and noon to 11 p.m. on Saturday.

•The St. Marys Public Library's Book Club meets the second Tuesday of every month at 6:30 p.m. The August book of the month is "Boys in the Boat" by Daniel James Brown.

Thursday, Aug. 10

•The Kentucky Headhunters will perform at the Elk County Fair on Kersey on Thursday, Aug. 10. Tickets are $28 including gate fee and may be purchased at Susan's Hair Shed in Weedville, Jodi's Beauty Salon in Kersey, Stewart's Jewelers in St. Marys, Tablespoons Cafe in St. Marys and Young’s Family Billiards in Ridgway or by sending a self-addressed stamped envelope to Elk County Fair, P.O. Box 225, Kersey, Pa. 15846.

Friday, Aug. 11

•The Elk County Humane Society is hosting a garage sale on Friday, Aug. 11 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. and on Saturday, Aug. 12 from 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

Saturday, August 12

•The annual Lee Foster Memorial 5K Run will take place Saturday, Aug. 12 at the St. Marys Community Pool on Wolfel Avenue in St. Marys. Registration cost is $20 and is from 7:45-8:40 a.m. The race starts at 9 a.m. Those registering before Aug. 8 will pay only $15. Contact the pool office at 834-9417 with any questions. A registration form is available on the St. Marys Recreation website at smrecreation.com/event/lee-foster-memorial-5k-run/2017-lee-foster-registration-form/

•The St. Marys Quarterback Club is hosting a golf outing on Saturday, Aug. 12 at the Bavarian Hills Golf Course. The cost is $30 for members and $40 for non-members. Tickets include a meal of hamburgers/hot dogs. A cash beer cart will also be available on the course along with a picnic style meal after the tournament along with the presentation of awards. The deadline to sign up is July 31. Call the pro shop at 834-3602 ext. 2 to register.

•Youth Day is being held at the Sinnemahoning Sportsmens Club on Saturday, Aug. 12. The event is sponsored by Sinnemahoning and May Hollow Sportsmens. Registration starts at 8:45 a.m. at the pavilion by the club. The event begins at 10 a.m. Lunch will be served outside the upper building. Some of the events include 22 shoot, archery, search and rescue, trapping, muzzle loading, Keystone Reptile, and more. At the end of the day names will be drawn for prizes. All children must be accompanied by an adult.

•The 3rd Annual Back to School Bash will he held Saturday, Aug. 12 at the Frank Clark Memorial Basketball Courts and the Salvation Army in Ridgway. There will be snacks and giveaways at no cost. At 10 a.m. activities begin in the parking lot and basketball courts. At noon, motivational speaker Seth Franco from the Harlem Globetrotters will speak. At 2 p.m. fully stocked new backpacks will be distributed at the Salvation Army to any child from Elk County from kindergarten to 12th grade. Backpacks are limited. For more information contact 389-3975.