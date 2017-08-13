Upcoming events and activities

Monday, August 14

•The St. Marys Public Library is hosting a summer snack program every Monday and Wednesday from 11 a.m.-noon and Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 12:30-1:30 p.m. The program concludes on August 23. This is a free snack program at the library open to anyone 18 years of age and younger. No registration is needed. Snack calendars will be available at the library.

•Sign ups are underway for the North Central PA Pheasants Forever Mentored Youth Pheasant Hunt taking place October 7 and 14. Volunteers will assign participants with a dog and dog handler to hunt pheasants for two hours on state game land near Shawmut. The event showcases some of the best bird dogs in the state. Youth must be junior hunters and attend with an adult. A free lunch will be served. Registration may be completed online at https://www.register-ed.com/events/view/105452 for the October 7 hunt and at https://www.register-ed.com/events/view/105453 for the October 14 hunt.

•The General Edward C. Meyer Chapter 948 Vietnam Veterans of America will be holding their monthly meeting Monday, Aug. 14 at 7 p.m. at the St. Marys Legion on Center Street. All veterans are cordially invited to attend.

Thursday, August 17

•St. Marys Area United Way Day of Action on Thursday, Aug. 17 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Gerg Insurance AllState Agency on Erie Avenue. During that time, items will be collected for the Guardian Angel Center, Catholic Charities, and CAPSEA. All these agencies serve citizens in St. Marys, Fox, Jay, and Benezette Townships.

Friday, August 18

•The St. Marys Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting their annual Wing Fling on Friday, Aug. 18 in the Market Street parking lot in downtown St. Marys. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 after August 1. Tickets include a t-shirt, one dozen wings, a mug, entertainment, and pop/water. Call the Chamber to order tickets at 814-781-3804.

Saturday, August 19

•The Elk Expo is a celebration of the Pennsylvania Wild elk herd and will take place Saturday, Aug. 19 from 9 a.m.-8 p.m. and Sunday, Aug. 20 from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. at the Elk Country Visitor Center in Benezette. There is free admission with a $3 parking donation with shuttle available to the event. The Pennsylvania Game Commission will hold the elk license drawing live along with the KECA Elk Tag Raffle. Vendors, demonstrations, activities, calling contests, live music and fun for the entire family. Visit the website elkexpo.com for more information.

•A new Elk County support group, Messengers Supporting Recovery, is finalizing plans to host an event offering leads on resources for those battling alcohol and drug addiction. The free daylong event is taking place Saturday, Aug. 19 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. at the Elk County Fairgrounds in Kersey. A luminary ceremony to remember those lost and struggling with addiction is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. Support and recovery service providers from across Pennsylvania will be in attendance including rehabilitation centers for adults and adolescents. Also available at the event are counseling services, holistic services and information, family support services, clergy members from various denominations and members from recovery programs Al-Anon, which offers programs for the families and friends of alcoholics and Narcotics Anonymous. A powerful lineup of professional speakers will present information on the main stage at the fairgrounds.

•The annual David Hutton Memorial 5K Run and 2-mile walk will be held on Saturday, Aug. 19. Start time is 9 a.m. on Woodland Avenue in Emporium. For more information call Lynn Newcomer at 486-1508.