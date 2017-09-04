The following is a list of upcoming events and activities:

Wednesday, Sept. 6

•The St. Marys Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting their annual Corporate Cup golf outing on Wednesday, Sept. 13 at the Bavarian Hills Golf Course. The registration deadline for the 18-hole 4-person scramble is Wednesday, Sept. 6. The cost is $55 for Bavarian Hill members and $70 for non-members. The fee includes a cart. The event begins at 11:30 with registration and lunch and a shotgun start at 1 p.m. Dinner is served in the clubhouse following the event. A dinner only ticket is $25. Place, flag, and skills prizes will be awarded. The event is open to the public. Chamber membership is not required. A prize will be awarded for the best team name. The $20 super ticket includes mulligans, 50/50, Vegas hole, and skins game. Contact the Chamber office at 781-3804 to register. Sponsorship is available by contacting the Chamber.

•The annual law enforcement picnic is taking place Wednesday, Sept. 6 at the Bucktail Rod and Gun Club.

•The St. Marys Area Quarterback Club will meet Wednesday, Sept. 6 at 7 p.m. in the PFL Club's social room (the former senior center). The meeting is open to the public.

•The Fox Township Supervisors will hold their monthly meeting on Wednesday, Sept. 6 at 6 p.m. in the Fox Township Municipal Building.

Thursday, Sept. 7

•Adults grieving the loss of a loved one are invited to attend a support group meeting on Thursday, Sept. 7 at 6 p.m. at the Community Nurses office in St. Marys located on the campus of Penn Highlands Elk. The meeting offers positive ways to work through grief with the support of professional counselors. No reservation is necessary.

Friday, Sept. 8

•The annual Endless Mountain Jam will take place Friday, Sept. 8 and Saturday, Sept. 9 at the Cameron County Fairgrounds.

•Pre-sales for St. Marys 175th anniversary umbrellas are available until Friday, Sept. 8 at a cost of $22. An additional fee will be added to ship the umbrellas for those not picking them up locally. Payments may be mailed to the Bavarian Fall Fest, P.O. Box 364, St. Marys, Pa. 15857. Those interested in placing a pre-order may contact Delphine Gerber at 814-834-2436 or via email at bugsdel@windstream.net. They will then be sold for $25 at the Bavarian Fall Fest taking place Sept. 15-17 in downtown St. Marys at the information booth.

•The Fox Township Senior Center Book Club starts Friday, Sept. 8 at 10:30 a.m.

Saturday, Sept. 9

•The St. Marys Lions Club is holding their annual rabies clinic on Saturday, Sept. 9 from 9-11 a.m. at Benzinger Park in the concession stand building. All dogs and cats over three months of age are required to be vaccinated by Pennsylvania law. If under one year of age a booster is required in a year and then every three years thereafter. The cost of the shot is $13.

•The 24th annual Elk County Youth Field Day, sponsored by the Elk County Sportsmen For Youth, will take place Saturday, Sept. 9 at the St. Marys Sportsmen's Club from 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. This is for all youth, ages 10-14. There is no cost. Hats, t-shirts and lunch will be provided. There are a limited number of participants and registration will run through Sept. 1. Contact the St. Marys Area Chamber of Commerce for details at 781-3804.

•The Piedmont Club Bike Run is taking place Saturday, Sept. 9 benefitting Project Gifts for Elk County. Registration is at 9 a.m. Bikes leave at noon. There will be a chicken BBQ, hot sausage, and French fries. A Chinese auction and 50/50 tickets will also be offered. Live entertainment will be by the Charlie Wheeler Band from 7-10 p.m.

•Multiphasic blood testing will be conducted on Saturday, Sept. 9 at St. Leo's Social Hall in Ridgway from 6-9 a.m. The cost is $35 for 30 blood tests. To register call 1-800-565-9200 ext. 4570. Walk-ins welcome for a $10 charge. Helpmates Charitable Giving Foundation and the Kane Community Hospital are hosting the testing.