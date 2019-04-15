Updated story theater years in the making

The update to the story theater at the Elk Country Visitor Center in Benezette was years in the making, according to Keystone Elk Country Alliance (KECA) President and CEO Rawley Cogan.

A new movie to teach visitors about elk and elk country made its debut in the theater on Saturday, and a special event was held at the center on Friday evening for all those who helped make it possible.

Cogan acted as the master of ceremonies for the event, and during his opening remarks made the comment that, at times, it had seemed like they would never get to the point of being ready to debut the new movie.

“We’ve talked about this for three years now and back in 2016 we decided our partners weren’t quite ready,” Cogan said. “We weren’t quite ready to jump into this theater.”

The delay ended up benefitting elk country in another way. Instead of putting funding into the project in 2016, the Keystone Elk Country Alliance instead completed the Kimmel Run Land Acquisition Project in 2016, securing a tract of property located adjacent to the visitor center that provides key habitat for elk and other wildlife.

For more on this story, see today's print edition of The Daily Press.