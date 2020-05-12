U.S. Census Bureau to resume field operations in Commonwealth

Elk County is ahead of all the other counties in the region in U.S. Census response rates at 61%. But that number may soon go up dramatically as some townships, which did not receive the Census questionnaire by mail like Benezette with a 4.8% response rate, will soon be delivered invitations by Census workers.

The U.S. Census Bureau, in coordination with federal, state, and local health officials, will begin a phased restart of 2020 Census field operations in Pennsylvania this week.

The health and safety of Census Bureau staff and the public are of the utmost importance. All returning staff will receive safety training to observe social distancing protocols in the COVID-19 environment. For their safety and the safety of the public, the Census Bureau has ordered Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for all field staff, including those that work in a field office. These materials will be secured and provided to staff prior to restarting operations.