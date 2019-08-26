U.S. Representative Thompson hosts a federal financing presentation at North Central

Congressman Glenn "G.T." Thompson invited economic development professionals, local elected officials, county employees and others interested in federal financing to attend a briefing at North Central Pennsylvania Regional Planning and Developement in Ridgway on Monday afternoon.

Attendees included county commissioners, mayors, local and state representatives, several non-profit agencies and members of the North Central staff.

After an introduction, Tim Thomas, federal co-chair of the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) gave an introduction into the ARC.

The ARC is a regional economic development agency that represents a partnership of federal, state and local government. It was established to enable the historically economically disadvantaged Appalachian Region resources to bring the region into parity with more urban areas. ARC is composed of the governors of the 13 Appalachian states and a federal co-chair, who is appointed by the president. Local participation is provided through multi-county local development districts.