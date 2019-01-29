Used softball, baseball equipment being collected

It was an idea sparked by a simple question.

St. Marys residents Matt and Deanna Eozzo were debating what to do with their daughter’s lightly used, but outgrown, softball gear. They hated the thought of simply throwing it out and wondered what other families did when facing the same situation.

That question would lead to discussions with other area residents and ultimately to the establishment of the Elk County Donation Station, which collects lightly used baseball and softball gear and makes it available for others.

“After talking to many other families, we decided to begin the Donation Station to store these items in hopes of them being reused by anyone in need,” Deanna Eozzo explained.

