Utica Shale well being constructed in Fox Twp.

An update on a new shale well was provided by the Fox Township Supervisors during their monthly meeting on Wednesday evening.

The Utica Shale well will be located on Department of Conservation and Natural Resource’s Elk State Forest land along Boone Mountain Road.

The supervisors recently met with Seneca Resources regarding the project timeline. Drilling will take place in September and October with fracking to follow in November and December.

Construction plans include timber clearing which resulted in 20 loads and was completed in April; earthwork, slated to be completed by May 20; pad stone hauling to take place from May 20 to June 1 estimated at a total of 450 loads with trucks hauling 64 loads a day over seven days; and road improvements set to conclude on June 15 involving 200 trucks loads of material.

