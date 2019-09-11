Various items approved by SMASD school board

The St. Marys Area School District Board of School Directors discussed a plethora of items during their recent monthly meeting on Tuesday evening. Topics ranged from lunch prices, board procedures, transportation, and more.

The price of an adult lunch for the 2019-20 school year has been increased to $3.65. Student school lunch prices for this school year will remain the same as last year at a rate of $1 for breakfast, $2 for lunch, and $2.20 for A la Carte at the elementary level; $1.25 for breakfast, $2.25 for lunch, and $2.20 for A la Carte at the middle and high school levels. The reduced meals price is 30 cents for breakfast and 40 cents for lunch.