Vendor applications available for Mountain Fest

The first annual Elk County Wilds Mountain Fest will take place Jan. 18-20, 2019 in Ridgway and online applications are now available for vendors. Head over to the Chamber's homepage at www.ridgwaychamber.com and go to the events page. Simply click on the link with the Mountain Fest logo (pictured above) and print out the form. The forms can be turned in at the Ridgway Chamber of Commerce or by mailing them to The Elk County Wilds Mountain Man Fest at 300 Main St. Ridgway, PA 15853.