Vendor turnout continues to grow at Arts and Crafts Fair

BENEZETTE – Warm temperatures and partly cloudy skies made Saturday a perfect day to be outdoors, and the Elk Country Arts and Crafts Fair was a popular destination for many as they made their rounds at various events taking place throughout the area. Held at the Elk Country Visitor Center in Benezette, the event was formerly known as the Pa. Wilds Arts Fest.

According to Brandi Hanes, supervisor at the Elk Country Visitor Center and coordinator of the event, there were 54 vendors in attendance this year, nearly a dozen more than they ever had previously.

“Every year, it has been getting more and more interest by vendors,” Hanes said. “Word gets around, and we’re certainly growing. The quality of the vendors we have here is spectacular. We added the crafts for the first time this year, and the level of crafts is pretty fantastic too.”

While there were a number of individuals making their way around the event area and browsing the various vendors’ booths early Saturday afternoon, Hanes remarked that the crowd seemed to ebb and flow throughout the day.