Venison donation program helping to feed families in need

As firearm deer season approaches, the Hunters Sharing the Harvest (HSH) venison donation program is seeking to reach its yearly goal of 100,000 pounds of donated meat.

The program has been around since 1991 helping to feed Pennsylvania’s 1.6 million families in need of food assistance.

Dick Bodenhorn, Elk County’s HSH coordinator, urges area hunters to consider donating their harvest to one of the county’s two participating meat processors.

Bodenhorn said “a couple dozen” deer were donated to HSH processors in Elk County during the 2018-19 season.

“ It’s not a high number,” he said. “It should be a lot higher.”