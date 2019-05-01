Veteran Rural Outreach Program held

The Elk County Veterans Rural Outreach program was held at the American Legion Post in Dagus Mines on Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Veteran experts/advocates were available for discussing and presenting veteran topics, such as benefits, claims, caregiving, discharge upgrades, healthcare, PTSD, veteran support groups, homelessness, outreach & enrollment, military medals & records, vocational rehabilitation, veterans court, job search assistance, suicide prevention, and the Rides for Vets program.

“We strive to reach as many individuals as possible and clear up what is out there for our area veterans,” said Tom Caulfield, VCI director. “Part of that process is to bring out representatives from a number of organizations who offer an array of services to our veteran community.”

