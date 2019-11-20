Veterans Affairs Office provides a wealth of services

For area veterans and their families, one of the county’s most valuable resources is the Elk County Veterans Affairs Office.

“The Veterans Affairs Office is a liaison between the veteran and the government,” explained Leslie Neal, director of Elk County Veterans Affairs/VSO. “We help the veteran and his/her dependents to file for local, state, and federal benefits that they may be entitled to, including but not limited to compensation, non-service-connected pensions and death pensions.”