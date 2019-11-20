Veterans Affairs Office provides a wealth of services
Wednesday, November 20, 2019
ST. MARYS, PA
For area veterans and their families, one of the county’s most valuable resources is the Elk County Veterans Affairs Office.
“The Veterans Affairs Office is a liaison between the veteran and the government,” explained Leslie Neal, director of Elk County Veterans Affairs/VSO. “We help the veteran and his/her dependents to file for local, state, and federal benefits that they may be entitled to, including but not limited to compensation, non-service-connected pensions and death pensions.”
