Veterans Day Assembly marks 10 years of honoring military

Now in its 10th year the St. Marys Area School community once again honored our nation's veterans during a special Veterans Day Assembly on Monday afternoon in the St. Marys Area High School's Carpin Auditorium.

This year’s program honored Ricky Herzing of the U.S. Navy who was lost at sea in December 1987 when his aircraft crashed off the USS Nimitz in the Mediterranean Sea.

Herzing, age 22, was an AT2 (Aviation Electronic Technician 2nd Class) and is a 1982 graduate of SMAHS. He is the eldest son of Dennis and Janice Herzing who were in attendance at the ceremony along with Ricky’s siblings Lori Hartman and Craig Herzing.

U.S. Air Force Lieutenant Colonel Chris Casey and SMAHS teacher acted as the program’s guest speaker.

“I am overwhelmed at the amount of veterans on stage and friend from the community who are here celebrating this important event,” said SMAHS Principal Joe Schlimm.