Veterans honored during annual ceremony

Cloudy skies and relatively mild temperatures greeted community members on Monday morning as they gathered on the Diamond in downtown St. Marys for the annual Veterans Day ceremony, which began promptly at 11 a.m. A large crowd, which included students from Elk County Catholic High School, turned out for this year’s program.

Stephen Bagley, second vice commander of St. Marys American Legion Post 103, acted as the master of ceremonies for the roughly half-hour long program.