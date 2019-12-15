Veterans honored at Wreaths Across America ceremony

Despite the cold and rainy weather, an estimated 100 volunteers gathered at the St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery on Saturday afternoon to honor locally deceased veterans as part of National Wreaths Across America Day.

This year 2,100 wreaths were placed on headstones in the St. Mary’s Catholic and Protestant cemeteries. In 2016 volunteers placed over 1.2 million memorial wreaths at cemeteries across the nation as part of the project.

Rev. Scott Wiest, Sr., pastor of the Shiloh Presbyterian Church in St. Marys, led a brief ceremony at noon at the cemetery’s Veterans Monument. The ceremony was held in conjunction with Wreaths Across America ceremonies taking place across the nation including at Arlington National Cemetery.

Members of the St. Marys Servicemen’s Detail also participated in the ceremony along with a patriotic song performed by students from St. Marys Catholic Elementary School.

Numerous individuals were then introduced as each laid a wreath representing a branch of the military.