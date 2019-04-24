Veterans outreach event taking place Tuesday

Veterans will have the opportunity to learn about benefits, entitlements, services, and other programs available to them during a Rural Veteran Outreach Program taking place Tuesday at the Dagus Mines American Legion Post 511.

The event, being hosted by the Veteran Community Initiatives, Inc. (VCI) based in Johnstown, is taking place from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. at the Legion located at 196 Skyline Drive in Kersey. It is aimed at providing information to veterans and their families about potential benefits available to them.

“We strive to reach as many individuals as possible and clear up what is out there for our area veterans,” said Tom Caulfield, VCI director. “Part of that process is to bring out representatives from a number of organizations who offer an array of services to our veteran community.”

Veterans, their families, and friends are invited to attend whether it is for 15 minutes or the entire four hours.

Presenters will provide attendees with information concerning medical care, benefit and disability claims, job search assistance, outreach, and information about Veterans Court and Operation Family Caregiver.

