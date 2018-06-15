Veterans receive discount for flights for medical treatment

Local military veterans will receive a discount for flights to Pittsburgh for medical treatments at the Veterans Administration center.

Southern Airways Express, which provides daily commuter air service from the Bradford Regional Airport in Mt. Alton to Pittsburgh, offers a 25 percent discount to veterans for flights for VA medical services.

The discount program was announced Wednesday at a meeting of the Bradford Regional Airport Authority Board.

The regular one-way cost for Southern flights is $29.

According to discussion at the meeting, the VA will provide ground transportation for veterans between the Pittsburgh airport and the VA center in Oakland. The VA also can make arrangements for overnight accommodations for veterans receiving medical services.

For more information, contact Zach Pearson, county veterans affairs director, at 887-3241.

In other business at the 72-minute meeting, the authority received a report on Southern passenger counts from Ryan Dach, director of stations and the Bradford station manager.

He said 307 passengers boarded Southern aircraft at the local airport in May for the 55-minute flights to Pittsburgh. He said 304 took flights in May from Pittsburgh to the local airport.

Only four of 107 scheduled outbound flights were canceled during the month. Three cancellations were due to weather.

The board heard a lengthy report from Mark Cestari, the chief commercial officer for Southern Airways Express.

He said Southern has a pipeline of new quality pilots in its commuter air system. He said pilot turnover also is considerably less than in the past.

Cestari said fuel costs for the airlines have risen by 40 percent in the past four months.

"There goes the profit margin," he said.

Cestari said Southern has developed an interline program with American Airlines. The link is expected to make it easier for passengers leaving the local airport to board American flights in Pittsburgh for trips to other destinations. He said American has non-stop flights from Pittsburgh to 10 U.S. cities. Dallas-Fort Worth, Phoenix, Los Angeles, Orlando, Houston, Tampa, Denver, Atlanta and Chicago are among the top destinations for local residents who take Southern commuter planes to Pittsburgh for American flights.

Cestari expects Southern bookings at the local airport to increase under the interlin" program with American. He called the program "dynamite" for Southern and the Kane area community.

The board received notice that Southern is planning a customer appreciation party. The event is tentatively set for Tuesday, July 10, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the airport.

The party will include live music and refreshments. One of the prizes to be offered is two tickets to Germany on Condor Airlines. Condor, which has a link with Southern, is based in Frankfurt, Germany.

There was discussion of the renewal of the federal Essential Air Service program with Southern.

EAS provides subsidies for airlines serving small communities.

The new two-year EAS program at the local airport runs from October until Sept. 30, 2020.

The authority previously endorsed Southern as its choice for the EAS program at the local airport.

Southern has provided commuter air service from the local airport to Pittsburgh since 2015.

The board also approved a contract of $139,975 with Bob Cummins Construction of Bradford for a runway obstruction removal project.

The approval will enable project engineers to submit an application for a grant for the work.

Board members Dan Glotz of Warren County, Dan Freeburg of Elk County and Fred Fesenmyer of McKean County did not attend the meeting.