Vietnam Veterans scholarship winners

At the recent regular meeting of the Vietnam Veterans of America, Bucktail Chapter 720, the chapter awarded seven $1,000 scholarships to students from several area high schools.

Duey Geitner, chairman of the scholarship program, explained to the winners of the scholarships how the program works and acknowledged the family of the late Marine Sgt. Maj. Todd Parisi, whom this year’s scholarship program is in honor of.

Geitner also encouraged all the scholarship recipients to reapply for the scholarship every year, as long as they are a college student. The V.V.A. Scholarship can be awarded multiple times.

Pictured are, in front, from left, Edward Greenawalt, chapter president; Louie Gregori, chapter vice-president; Duey Geitner, chapter secretary and scholarship chairman; and Rick Taylor, chapter treasurer; and in back, Mr. Louie Parisi, father of the late Sgt. Maj. Todd Parisi; Sharon Rooker; Helen Parisi, mother of the late Sgt. Maj. Todd Parisi; Kevin Hamby, a 2019 graduate from DuBois Area Senior High School; Sarah Szczotka, a 2014 graduate from Ridgway Area High School and a current student at Gannon University in Erie; Kaleb Stevens, a 2019 graduate from DuBois Area Senior High School; Michelle Bauer, a 2017 graduate from St. Marys Area High School and a current junior at NOVA University in Fort Lauderdale, Florida; Nicholas Bliss, a 2019 graduate from Johnsonburg Area High School; Anna Cristini, a 2019 graduate from Ridgway Area High School; and Connor Fitzwater, a 2018 graduate from DuBois Area Senior High School and a current freshman at Penn State DuBois. This is the second consecutive year Fitzwater has received this scholarship.