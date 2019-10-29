Visitor center once again hosting elk check station
Tuesday, October 29, 2019
ST. MARYS, PA
Pennsylvania’s weeklong general season for elk gets underway on Monday, Nov. 4, and for the second year in a row the check station will be located at the Elk Country Visitor Center in Benezette.
The check station has moved around a bit in recent years. For several years it was located at a Pennsylvania Game Commission (PGC) maintenance building in Quehanna and then spent a few years at the Old Benezette School House before moving to the visitor center last year.
