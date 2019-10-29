Visitor center once again hosting elk check station

Photo by Becky Polaski Successful hunters are shown waiting to have their elk weighed at the Pennsylvania Game Commission’s elk check station on the first day of the 2018 weeklong general hunting season. This year the check station is once again being held at the Elk Country Visitor Center in Benezette. The hunt is Nov. 4-9.
Staff Writer
Tuesday, October 29, 2019
ST. MARYS, PA

Pennsylvania’s weeklong general season for elk gets underway on Monday, Nov. 4, and for the second year in a row the check station will be located at the Elk Country Visitor Center in Benezette.
The check station has moved around a bit in recent years. For several years it was located at a Pennsylvania Game Commission (PGC) maintenance building in Quehanna and then spent a few years at the Old Benezette School House before moving to the visitor center last year.

