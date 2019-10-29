Visitor center once again hosting elk check station

Pennsylvania’s weeklong general season for elk gets underway on Monday, Nov. 4, and for the second year in a row the check station will be located at the Elk Country Visitor Center in Benezette.

The check station has moved around a bit in recent years. For several years it was located at a Pennsylvania Game Commission (PGC) maintenance building in Quehanna and then spent a few years at the Old Benezette School House before moving to the visitor center last year.