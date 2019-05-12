Volunteer group seeking flower power

The St. Marys Heritage Preservation Group is hosting an old-fashion ice cream social on the Diamond on Wednesday from 4-6 p.m. as a thank you for those signing-up to help water flowers over the summer as part of their Downtown Beautification Project.

Preservation group members fill the downtown streets with vibrant life evident by the colorful flower baskets hanging from light poles, perched atop parking meters, and planted throughout the downtown.

They are hoping to begin planting the flowers today and tomorrow, weather dependent. The water program begins immediately and runs until the end of September, depending on the weather.

The Preservation Group feels very fortunate to have the cooperation of the new Brandy Camp Creamery, who will be providing Pennsylvania-made ice cream for the event.

