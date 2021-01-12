Volunteers appointed to serve on city entities

St. Marys City Council recently appointed several individuals to numerous boards, commissions, and authorities during their monthly meeting.

Among those entities welcoming new members were the Golf Course Authority, Airport Authority, Water Authority, Board of Health, Planning Commission, Police Civil Service Commission, and Shade Tree Commission.

Council unanimously approved the appointment of D. Seth Hall to the Airport Authority for the single vacancy available on the board. Hall’s was the only applicant who submitted a letter of interest for the position. The Authority will also be appointing someone to fill the position for a member from Fox Township.

“in reviewing the Airport Authority minutes, there has been some adversarial exchanges and challenges between the board and the (airport) manager. I’m hopeful and optimistic that adding this new member to the Authority will help to bring some communication that has been lacking or to smooth things out, because really the airport is in the midst of a turnaround,” said Councilman and Deputy Mayor Chris Pletcher. “If you remember it was only a few years ago we had challenges with them financially. We were fortunate to have Ned Jacob step in and be appointed to the authority and help guide them.”

Mayor Lou Radkowski echoed what Pletcher said and hopes the Authority can work with the manager and start to repair that relationship and get that momentum back.

“It’s always tough to hear there is any adversarial issue in boards, etc.,” Radkowski said.

Three letters of interest were received for the single vacancy on the Golf Authority. John Dippold was unanimously re-appointed to the position as his term of service was set to expire. Dippold was the only nominee recommended by Council.