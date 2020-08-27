Volunteers recognized for service to the city

Several residents were recently appointed the City of St. Marys boards, authorities and commissions.

In addition four individuals were honored for their volunteer service to the city including Anthony Celin, for 28 years as vice-president of the Police Civil Service Commission, William Rung for 10 years on the Zoning Hearing Board, Tom Kerchinski for one year as the secretary/treasurer of the Airport Authority, and Jim Higgins for one year as the treasure of the Recreation Board. They were each issued a certificate of appreciation from the city.

At a recent St. Marys City Council meeting, Mayor Lou Radkowski recognized Rung by presenting him with a certificate. The other volunteers mentioned above were unable to attend the meeting.