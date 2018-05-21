Volunteers welcome to water

It may take a village to raise a child, and it takes many volunteers to water plants around the “Diamond” each summer, each evening.

On Tuesday, May 29 at 5 p.m., the St. Marys Heritage Preservation Group and those who want to volunteer will be meeting on the “Diamond” to have a short discussion and demonstration along with a calendar for volunteers to sign up to help with the watering.

Watering the plants takes less than an hour and even less with more volunteers. Consider donating one evening, one weekend or one week.

If you are unable to attend “The Gathering” on May 29, call Monica at 834-6848. Find them on Facebook or e-mail at sgoetz15857@yahoo.com.

All are welcome to join in to help make our downtown more attractive and welcoming.