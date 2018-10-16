Voter breakdown shows change of parties in Elk

Since the beginning of the year, thousands of registered Democrats in Elk County have switched to the Republican Party.

Since May of this year, “1,726 people have changed their party registration or registered to vote for the first time,” said Elk County Director of Elections Kim Frey. “We have been kept very busy.”

In a repeat of what occurred in 2016, Pennsylvania saw pretty hefty shifts all year, according to the department of state. Based on data that is updated weekly, nearly 50,000 Democrats in the state switched to the Republican Party, and nearly 25,000 Independents have registered as Republicans.

In Elk County, the total registered voter count stands at 19,347. Thirty years ago, Democrats outnumbered Republicans by a 3:1 margin, today it stands as evenly divided, a 1:1 margin.

There are now 8,579 registered Democrats and 8,589 registered Republicans. Those with no affiliation are the third group with 1,137, and non-partisan at 524 in fourth place. Libertarian and Green are the next two parties at 77 and 23 respectively, and the rest are made up of minor parties.

