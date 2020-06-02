Voters take to the polls on Tuesday

Voters in Pennsylvania along with those in nine states and the District of Columbia are participated in primary elections on Tuesday.

Among the states hosting elections were Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Maryland, Montana, New Mexico, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and South Dakota.

Pennsylvania offers the day’s biggest selection of delegates.

Locally nominees battled it out to represent their party in the November election to fill the vacant seats of outgoing legislators state Representative Matt Gabler (R-75 Elk/Clearfield) and state Senator Joe Scarnati (R-25).

Joe Biden is already the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, but he needs to win 89% of all delegates at stake Tuesday to formally clinch the nomination. If he doesn’t reach the requisite number on Tuesday, he has more opportunities to do so later this month.

President Donald Trump captured the Republican presidential primary in Pennsylvania early on Tuesday evening.