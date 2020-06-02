Voters take to the polls on Tuesday

Photo by Amy Cherry - Taylor Grimm, wife of Democratic candidate Ryan Grimm, campaigns outside of Ward 3 and 4 located inside the Christian Education Center on Washington Street. Grimm is running for the state representative for the 75th District, a position held currently by state Representative Matt Gabler (R-Elk/Clearfield) who is not seeking re-election at the conclusion of his term. Photo by Amy Cherry - State Senator Joe Scarnati (R-25), his wife Amy, and Brian Reed, friend of Republican candidate Mike Armanini for state representative for the 75th District, are shown outside precinct seven in St. Marys on Tuesday afternoon.
Staff Writer
Tuesday, June 2, 2020
ST. MARYS, PA

Voters in Pennsylvania along with those in nine states and the District of Columbia are participated in primary elections on Tuesday.
Among the states hosting elections were Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Maryland, Montana, New Mexico, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and South Dakota.
Pennsylvania offers the day’s biggest selection of delegates.
Locally nominees battled it out to represent their party in the November election to fill the vacant seats of outgoing legislators state Representative Matt Gabler (R-75 Elk/Clearfield) and state Senator Joe Scarnati (R-25).
Joe Biden is already the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, but he needs to win 89% of all delegates at stake Tuesday to formally clinch the nomination. If he doesn’t reach the requisite number on Tuesday, he has more opportunities to do so later this month.
President Donald Trump captured the Republican presidential primary in Pennsylvania early on Tuesday evening.

