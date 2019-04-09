Voting underway for Elk Expo Patch Contest

Entries in this year’s Elk Expo Patch Contest have been narrowed down now the public is being asked to vote for their favorite to determine which will be used to create the 2019 Pennsylvania Great Outdoors Elk Expo patch.

While there was no indication how many entries were received for this year’s contest, the expo committee narrowed the field down to 11, which were posted on the event’s official Facebook page on Monday afternoon.

The submission period for photos opened on Jan. 11 and ran through March 31. Now that this year’s finalists have been determined, the public voting period will run through April 22. The photo that receives the most “likes” on Facebook during that time will be turned into this year’s patch.

